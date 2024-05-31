1 Malaysian climber dead, 1 rescued near the top of Denali, North America’s tallest mountain

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Officials say a climber from Malaysia who was stranded for three days near the top of North America’s tallest mountain has been rescued but his partner is dead. A third member of their team had been rescued earlier this week after descending lower on Denali. Officials with Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska said Friday that after days of cloudy, windy conditions, personnel were able to rescue the surviving climber at 19,600 feet. He and his partner had been holed up in a snow cave since late Tuesday. The climber was taken to an Anchorage hospital for further care.

