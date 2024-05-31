3 new arrests in shootings that injured 11 in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police say they have made new arrests in connection with a shootout that injured 11 people in a downtown square in Savannah, Georgia. The three arrests announced Friday mean that four total suspects have been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault in the May 18 violence. No one was killed in the shootings. But police say 10 people were struck by gunfire and another got hurt by glass from a shattered car window. Savannah police say it began with an argument between two women that escalated into gunfire. The violence in Ellis Square marked the worst mass shooting in Georgia’s oldest city since June 2021.

