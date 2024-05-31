Air National Guard unit that was suspended after classified documents leak will restart mission

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air National Guard intelligence unit involved in the massive classified documents leak by an airman last year has been recertified and will start doing its mission again after months of investigations, improvements and inspections. The 102nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group was suspended in mid-April 2023 after Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira was arrested over leaking highly classified military documents about the war in Ukraine and other national security secrets. An Air Force spokeswoman says the general who heads Air Combat Command approved the recertification of the unit after an inspection team did a final review.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

