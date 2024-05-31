AP Decision Notes: What to expect in the Montana presidential and state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — The general election for a race that could determine the Senate majority begins right after Montana voters lock in their nominees in Tuesday’s primaries. The Senate nominee of choice for Republican leadership is Tim Sheehy, a retired Navy SEAL who has the personal wealth to help pay for an expensive challenge to Democratic Sen. Jon Tester. Former President Donald Trump’s endorsement helped head off a challenge from Rep. Matt Rosendale, who opted not to run for any office in 2024. A crowded field of Republicans is running to replace Rosendale.

