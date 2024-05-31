AP Decision Notes: What to expect in the South Dakota presidential and state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Dakota Republicans’ tug-of-war over their party identity continues in Tuesday’s election, with district-level primaries the main event. Voters will decide what a Republican majority in the South Dakota legislature looks like. There are just two Democratic primaries on the ballot: the presidential race and a state Senate seat. The remaining 44 contested races are Republican primaries. Voters won’t get a chance to take a stand on former President Donald Trump: When nobody challenged him for the Republican nomination, the state removed the presidential race from the ballot, as is its standard procedure for uncontested races.

