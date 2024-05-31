Belarus starts proceedings in a trial in absentia of 20 prominent political analysts

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian authorities have started proceedings in a trial in absentia of 20 prominent political analysts who work with the world’s biggest universities and think tanks, the latest step in the years-long crackdown on dissent in the country. The scientists, all of whom have left Belarus and are being tried in absentia, are accused of conspiracy to overthrow the government and taking part in an extremist group. Belarus was rocked by mass protests after a disputed 2020 presidential election that gave authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko his sixth term in office. Lukashenko’s government unleashed harsh crackdown on the demonstrators, arresting thousands and driving thousands more out of the country. The analysts are accused of working with opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

