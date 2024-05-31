Canadian serial killer Robert Pickton, who brought victims to pig farm, is dead after prison assault

TORONTO (AP) — The Correctional Service Canada says convicted serial killer Robert Pickton has died after was assaulted in prison. He was 74. Pickton brought female victims to his pig farm during a crime spree near Vancouver in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Correctional Service Canada said in statement that Pickton died in hospital following injuries resulting from an assault involving another inmate on May 19. A 51-year-old inmate was in custody for the assault on Pickton Sunday at a prison in Quebec, police spokesman Hugues Beaulieu said earlier this month.

