Skip to Content
AP National

Canadian serial killer Robert Pickton, who brought victims to pig farm, is dead after prison assault

By
Published 2:22 PM

By ROB GILLIES
Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — The Correctional Service Canada says convicted serial killer Robert Pickton has died after was assaulted in prison. He was 74.  Pickton brought female victims to his pig farm during a crime spree near Vancouver in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Correctional Service Canada said in statement that Pickton died in hospital following injuries resulting from an assault involving another inmate on May 19. A 51-year-old inmate was in custody for the assault on Pickton Sunday at a prison in Quebec, police spokesman Hugues Beaulieu said earlier this month.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content