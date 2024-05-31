Charlotte police plan investigation update on fatal shootings of 4 officers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina’s largest city plan to update the public on the investigation into the fatal shootings of four law enforcement officers a month ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department scheduled a Friday evening media briefing about the April 29 shootings. They were the deadliest against law enforcement officers since 2016, when a sniper killed five officers at a Dallas protest. The Charlotte shootings happened when officers from a U.S. Marshals Task Force attempted to serve a warrant on a man at a house. The wanted man was fatally shot. Police said there were also two females in the house, and they were cooperating and had not been charged.

