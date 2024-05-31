Chinese online retailer Temu latest to face EU’s strictest level of digital scrutiny

LONDON (AP) — The European Union is adding Chinese online retailer Temu to its list of platforms facing the bloc’s highest level of digital scrutiny. Because it has more than 45 million users, Temu is being classed as a “very large online platform” under the the EU’s Digital Services Act. This DSA is a wide-ranging rulebook designed to clean up online platforms and keep internet users safe. Temu will be required to obey the DSA’s most stringent rules and obligations. It must address and mitigate risks, such as the listing and sale of counterfeit goods, unsafe products, and items that infringe on intellectual property rights. Temu acknowledged the commission’s decision and said it’s “fully committed” to following the rules and regulations.

