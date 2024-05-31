Chobani yogurt billionaire buys San Francisco’s 127-year-old Anchor Brewing Co.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Craft beer pioneer Anchor Brewing Co. has been purchased by Chobani yogurt founder and billionaire Hamdi Ulukaya. The billionaire said in a news announcement Friday that he is excited to be part of the company’s rebirth in San Francisco. Beer lovers mourned when parent company Sapporo announced last year it was discontinuing the brand amid declining sales. Anchor Brewing is famous for its Anchor Steam and Christmas Ale beers. Chobani was founded in 2005 and has expanded beyond Greek yogurts to milk, creamers and drinks.

