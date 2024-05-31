EU slaps new sanctions on North Korea in response to its missile program and support for Russia

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has slapped more sanctions on North Korea over its continued efforts to develop ballistic and nuclear missiles and its support for Russia. The EU Council said Friday that nine additional individuals and entities will be hit by asset freezes and travel bans. No names were provided. The move brings the number of North Koreans hit by EU sanctions to 77 and the number of entities, which are often companies or organizations, to 20. The EU started imposing restrictive measures on North Korea in 2006 in line with U.N. sanctions over its nuclear and missile tests.

