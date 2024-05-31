FDA warns parents to avoid infant formula distributed by Texas company due to contamination

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials are warning parents to avoid a brand of powdered infant formula sold by a Texas dairy producer that may contain a dangerous bacteria. The Food and Drug Administration said Friday a sample of Crecelac Infant Powdered Goat Milk Infant Formula tested positive for cronobacter. That can cause dangerous infections in babies. The same bacteria sparked recalls and shortages of infant formula in 2022 after it was linked to a major U.S. factory. The Crecelac formula was imported and distributed by Dairy Manufacturers Inc. The company previously recalled the product after the FDA said it had not received approval for U.S. sales.

