Florida sheriff’s office fires deputy who fatally shot Black airman at home
By TERRY SPENCER
Associated Press
A Florida sheriff has fired a deputy who fatally shot a Black airman who was standing in his doorway while holding a handgun pointed to the ground. Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden on Friday fired Deputy Eddie Duran, who fatally shot Senior Airman Roger Fortson on May 3 after responding to a domestic violence call and being directed to Fortson’s apartment. Fortson opened the door with a handgun pointed to the ground. Duran fired immediately without warning.