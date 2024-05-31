French security authorities foil a plan to attack soccer events during the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — The French interior minister says security authorities have foiled a plan to attack soccer events during the Paris Olympics. Gerald Darmanin said in a statement Friday that an 18-year-old man from Chechnya was arrested on May 22 on suspicion of being behind a plan to attack soccer events that will be held in the city of Saint-Etienne, southwest of Lyon. The Paris Olympics will run from July 26-Aug. 11. Soccer matches will take place in cities across France before the final in Paris’ Stade de France.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.