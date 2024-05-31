Imprisoned former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder pleads not guilty to new charges
By PATRICK ORSAGOS and JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — Imprisoned former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has pleaded not guilty to 10 felony counts brought against him by the state. The 64-year-old entered his plea in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court during a Friday arraignment streamed from Elkton Federal Correctional Institution. He is serving 20 years there for racketeering. A jury convicted Householder last year for his role in orchestrating a $60 million bribery scheme funded by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. to elect allies, secure power and pass a $1 billion bailout of two of its affiliated nuclear plants. The state’s indictment alleges misuse of campaign funds, ethics violations and theft in office.