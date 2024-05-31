Marian Robinson, mother of Michelle Obama, dies at 86

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marian Shields Robinson, the mother of Michelle Obama, has died at age 86. Mrs. Robison had moved with the first family to the White House when son-in-law Barack Obama was elected president, has died. She was 86. Mrs. Robinson’s death was announced Friday by Michelle Obama and other family members in statement that said “there was and will be only one Marian Robinson. In our sadness, we are lifted up by the extraordinary gift of her life.”

