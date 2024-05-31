Marian Robinson, the mother of Michelle Obama who lived in the White House, dies at 86

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marian Shields Robinson, the mother of Michelle Obama, has died at age 86. The former first lady and her brother Craig Robinson said their mother passed away peacefully on Friday morning. Mrs. Robison had moved with the first family to the White House after son-in-law Barack Obama was sworn in as president in January 2009. She returned to her native Chicago after Obama’s two terms in office. Her children and their families said in a statement that “there was and will be only one Marian Robinson. In our sadness, we are lifted up by the extraordinary gift of her life.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.