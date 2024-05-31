Skip to Content
Michigan’s U.S. Senate field set with candidates being certified for August primary ballot

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI
Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers voted on Friday to place top U.S. Senate candidates on the August primary ballot after some had faced challenges alleging they hadn’t turned in enough valid signatures to qualify. One Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, Nasser Beydoun, was disqualified Friday after it was found that the campaign address listed on his nominating petition signature sheets was a post office box, while a street address is required. Qualifying for the primary ballot — relatively simple in many states — has become an obstacle for many campaigns in Michigan in recent years. Multiple high-profile gubernatorial campaigns ended two years ago as a result of signature fraud.

