Poland says a fake news report on mobilizing 200,000 men was likely the work of Russia

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in Poland say that a fake news report saying that Prime Minister Donald Tusk was mobilizing 200,000 men starting on July 1 was probably the work of Russia-sponsored hackers and was designed to interfere with the upcoming European Parliament election. Poland’s digital affairs minister said Friday that the “goal is disinformation ahead of (European Parliament) elections and a paralysis of the society.” Russian authorities didn’t immediately provide a reaction to the allegations. The unprofessional-looking “urgent” report appeared Friday at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) on Polish News Agency or PAP. The country’s national wire service “killed” or removed the report and then issued a statement saying that it wasn’t the source of the article.

