Publisher of ‘2000 Mules’ apologizes to Georgia man falsely accused of ballot fraud in the film

ATLANTA (AP) — The publisher of “2000 Mules” has issued a statement apologizing to a Georgia man who was shown in the film and falsely accused of ballot fraud during the 2020 election. The widely debunked film includes surveillance video showing Mark Andrews, his face blurred, depositing five ballots in a drop box with a voiceover by conservative pundit and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza calling it a crime. An investigation found that Andrews was dropping off ballots for himself, his wife and their three adult children, who all lived at the same address. That is legal in Georgia. Salem Media Group said Friday in its statement that it has removed the film from its platforms.

