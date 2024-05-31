School’s out: Birmingham-Southern begins play in D-III World Series on same day school shuts down

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — The last day of school has never been like this at Birmingham-Southern. The school officially closed on Friday after more than 160 years as its baseball team opened played in the Division III World Series. The Panthers have overcome obstacles in becoming one of eight teams to compete for a national championship. They open the double-elimination tournament against Salve Regina. Since the school announced in March that it’s last day would be May 31, the Panthers have gone 19-4 and advanced to the World Series last week by winning their Super Regional despite the team being overrun by a stomach virus.

