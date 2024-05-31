Severe weather continues in Texas with 243,000-plus still without power after recent storms
By KEN MILLER
Associated Press
While more than 243,000 people in Texas remain without power following severe storms this week, another round of severe weather is forecast. National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Weiss said Friday that strong thunderstorms with hail and high winds are expected in areas already hard hit by Tuesday’s storms and that heavy rain is also possible in southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana and Mississippi. In south Texas, high temperatures continue to pose a threat and the weather service has issued heat advisory for several areas, including Corpus Christi and Laredo.