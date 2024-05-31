Sexist tropes and misinformation swirl online as Mexico prepares to elect its first female leader
By DAVID KLEPPER
Associated Press
As voters in Mexico head to the polls, a flurry of false, sexist and misleading posts on social media are blurring the lines between fact and fiction. The two leading candidates for president are both women, and both have had to respond to demeaning claims about their ability to lead the nation. Deepfake audio and video of the leading candidate, former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, have also circulated, demonstrating once again how artificial intelligence is being used to mislead voters. The specter of violence also hangs over the election, and has prompted criminal gangs to use social media to intimidate candidates and voters.