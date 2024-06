BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese spacecraft has landed on the moon’s far side to collect rocks in a growing space rivalry with U.S. The official Xinhua News Agency says the landing module touched down Sunday morning Beijing time.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.