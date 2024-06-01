Lenny Kravitz rocks Wembley with pregame show at the Champions League final

LONDON (AP) — Europe’s biggest club soccer game got a taste of America when rocker Lenny Kravitz performed at Wembley Stadium before kickoff at the Champions League final. The 60-year-old Kravitz performed shortened versions of three songs in a six-minute set in the center of the field before Real Madrid played Borussia Dortmund. Kravitz, whose daughter is actress Zoë Kravitz, began with “Fly Away” and finished with “Are you Gonna Go My Way.”

