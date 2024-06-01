Oregon officials close entire coast to mussel harvesting due to shellfish poisoning

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon authorities have closed the state’s entire coastline to mussel harvesting due to an outbreak of shellfish poisoning they described as “unprecedented.” They’ve also closed parts of the Oregon coast to harvesting razor clams, bay clams and oysters. The Oregon Health Authority this week said paralytic shellfish poisoning has sickened at least 20 people. The agency is asking people who have harvested or eaten Oregon shellfish since May 13 to fill out a survey to help officials identify the cause of the outbreak and the number of people sickened. Officials say high levels of toxins were first detected in shellfish along the coast about two weeks ago.

