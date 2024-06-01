U.S. dampens criticism of El Salvador’s president as migration overtakes democracy concerns
By JOSHUA GOODMAN and MARCOS ALEMAN
Associated Press
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The Biden administration has sent a high-level delegation to El Salvador to attend President Nayib Bukele’s inauguration to a second term. The delegation led by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is a sharp break from the White House’s past criticism of Bukele’s strong-armed governing style. The 42-year-old Bukele, whose inauguration was Saturday, was re-elected with 85% of the vote and is wildly popular at home for his frontal attack on powerful gangs that is credited with a more than 60% drop in migration from the Central American country to the U.S. After Biden took office, the U.S. sanctioned several of Bukele’s top aides and cut foreign assistance.