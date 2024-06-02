Border mayors heading to DC for Tuesday’s immigration announcement

McALLEN, TEXAS (AP) — At least two Texas border mayors are headed to Washington on Tuesday when President Joe Biden is expected to announce an executive order that will mark his latest and most aggressive plan to curtail the number of migrants allowed to seek asylum in the U.S. Mayors from Edinburg and Brownsville, Texas said they planned to attend, though the White House has not yet responded to comment on what other mayors were asked to go. The president is finalizing an executive order that could shut off asylum requests and automatically deny entrance to migrants once the number of people encountered by U.S. border officials exceeded a new daily threshold.

