Mississippi officials oppose plan to house migrant children at old Harrah’s Tunica hotels

TUNICA, Miss. (AP) — Local officials won’t support a proposal to house unaccompanied migrant children at two former casino hotels in northwest Mississippi. The Tunica County Board of Supervisors voted on Thursday against issuing a letter of support. There has been strong opposition to the plan from Mississippi’s Republican state officials and the local sheriff. An attorney working for the company that wants to reuse the vacant hotels says a letter of support from the county would have been an important part of the company’s proposal to the federal government. The hotels were part of the Harrah’s casino complex, which closed in 2014. The casino was demolished, and other proposals to reuse the hotels have not succeeded.

