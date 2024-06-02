Prosecutors to dismiss charges against Minnesota trooper who shot motorist Ricky Cobb

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors plan to dismiss murder and manslaughter charges against a Minnesota state trooper who fatally shot a motorist as he tried to pull away from a traffic stop. The decision announced Sunday comes after Trooper Ryan Londregan’s attorneys said he believed the suspect was reaching for a firearm. The Hennepin County attorney said newly released evidence makes it impossible to prove that Londregan’s actions were not an authorized use of force. Londregan, who is white, shot 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II twice as the Black man tried to drive away after troopers ordered him to get out of his car last July.

