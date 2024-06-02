Rescue crews work to free people trapped under a collapsed apartment building in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (AP) — Television images show emergency workers trying to rescue people trapped under a collapsed apartment building in Istanbul. Firefighters shifted rubble by hand from the flattened three-story building in Kucukcekmece on the city’s European side on Sunday. Two injured people were pulled from the debris, broadcaster CNN Turk reported. The Istanbul governor’s office said the structure collapsed at 8:40 a.m. local time. The cause was not immediately clear. More than 59,000 people were killed last year when a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck parts of southern Turkey and neighboring Syria. The disaster highlighted the poor enforcement of building regulations in Turkey.

