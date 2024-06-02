Swimmer injured by shark attack on Southern California coast

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A swimmer suffered serious injuries from a shark attack on the Southern California coast Sunday, prompting temporary beach closures. Authorities say the 46-year-old man was swimming with about a dozen people off the Pacific coast of Del Mar, north of San Diego, when the attack happened. He was bitten in the torso, left arm and hand. Officials say the beach will remain closed for surfers and swimmers until Tuesday morning. A city official says no one saw the shark when the attack happened about 100 yards from a beach lifeguard station.

