Tallahassee mayor says cost from May 10 tornadoes now tops $50 million as city seeks federal aid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey says recovery from a May 10 tornado outbreak has cost Florida’s capital city $50 million so far. Florida officials have requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency declare a major disaster. That could make local governments and individuals eligible for federal assistance. FEMA has not yet approved such a declaration. But Dailey says city officials continue to work with FEMA. Dailey say the total cost to the city will increase as city workers continue cleaning up debris. The National Weather Service says six tornadoes struck the Florida Panhandle and Alabama on May 10, including three that hit parts of Tallahassee. Two people died in the storms from injuries caused by falling trees.

