2 people have died in floods in southern Germany. The situation remains tense

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll in floods across a large part of southern Germany has risen to two as the body of a missing woman was found. Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the flooded region on Monday and officials warned that water levels could rise further in some areas. Police said the body of the 43-year-old whom rescuers had been looking for since Sunday morning was found in a basement in the Bavarian town of Schrobenhausen. A firefighter was found dead in nearby Pfaffenhofen on Sunday after an inflatable boat he and colleagues were using capsized.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.