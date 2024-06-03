Atlanta water woes extend into fourth day as city finally cuts off leak gushing into streets

ATLANTA (AP) — For at least some residents, Atlanta’s water problems aren’t over. Resident Milena Franco says flow was cut off to her apartment before dawn Monday, leaving her a dry shower. City officials say water was shut down in the immediate neighborhood as part of a successful effort to stanch the flow from a broken water main. It had been gushing a river into the streets since Friday night. A large swath of the city remains under an order to boil water before drinking it, even in areas where pressure was restored after an first mammoth leak was fixed Saturday.

