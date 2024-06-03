CEOs got hefty pay raises in 2023, widening the gap with the workers they oversee

NEW YORK (AP) — The typical compensation package for chief executives who run companies in the S&P 500 jumped nearly 13% last year, easily surpassing the gains for workers at a time when inflation was putting considerable pressure on Americans’ budgets. The median pay package for CEOs rose to $16.3 million, up 12.6%, according to data analyzed for The Associated Press by Equilar. Meanwhile, wages and benefits netted by private-sector workers rose 4.1% through 2023. At half the companies in AP’s annual pay survey, it would take the worker at the middle of the company’s pay scale almost 200 years to make what their CEO did.

By MAE ANDERSON, PAUL HARLOFF and BARBARA ORTUTAY Associated Press

