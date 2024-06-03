Chicago Sports Network set to air Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox games

CHICAGO (AP) — A new network is launching to carry games from three Chicago pro teams, the Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox. The Chicago Sports Network will launch in October across multiple platforms. The network said it will air more than 300 live Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox games annually and include pre- and postgame coverage while showing 24-hour-a-day multisport programming. A joint venture among the three teams and Standard Media, CHSN will broadcast from studios located in both Chicago’s United Center and Guaranteed Rate Field.

