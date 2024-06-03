International monitor notes some irregularities during Serbia’s rerun of municipal election
By DUSAN STOJANOVIC
Associated Press
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — An international observer says Serbia’s rerun of a troubled municipal election in the capital was marked by misuse of public resources and ruling party dominance but overall was well-run. The coalition led by the nationalist Serbian Progressive Party of President Aleksandar Vucic won convincingly over the weekend against splintered opposition groups. The elections were held in capital, Belgrade. The original election in December triggered political tensions and accusations that Vucic’s party rigged the vote. Weeks of protests followed in the Balkan nation. Fresh parliamentary elections were not held.