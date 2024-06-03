Louisiana lawmakers approve surgical castration option for those guilty of sex crimes against kids

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers gave final approval to a bill that would allow judges the option to order someone to undergo surgical castration when the person is convicted of a sex crime against a child younger than 13. Several states, including Louisiana, currently can order such criminals to receive chemical castration, which uses medications that block testosterone production in order to decrease sex drive. However, surgical castration is a more invasive procedure. The bill now heads to the desk of conservative Gov. Jeff Landry. The sponsor of the bill hopes the legislation will serve as a deterrent to such crimes against children.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.