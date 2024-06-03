Need a pharmacy? These states and neighborhoods have less access

Urban and rural communities have come to depend on pharmacies as a trusted care option and a place for advice. But CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid and independent pharmacies all are pulling back after waves of growth before the pandemic. An Associated Press analysis of state pharmacy licenses, data from the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs and the American Community Survey shows urban neighborhoods that are majority Black and Latino have fewer pharmacies per capita than white majority neighborhoods. The AP’s analysis also found Alaska, Oregon and New Mexico were among states with the fewest retail pharmacies per capita.

By TOM MURPHY and KASTURI PANANJADY Associated Press

