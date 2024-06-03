Poppi faces lawsuit from consumer who questions its gut health claims
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
AP Business Writer
Popular soda brand Poppi is facing a class-action lawsuit filed by a consumer who says its products don’t improve gut health as much as their marketing suggests. In a lawsuit filed last week in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, Kristin Cobbs said she purchased Poppi drinks on multiple occasions because of their labels, which stated they were prebiotic sodas and featured the slogan, “Be Gut Happy. Be Gut Healthy.” But Cobbs later found that Poppi drinks contain only around 2 grams of prebiotic agave inulin fiber, which she said is insufficient to provide any real benefit. The Associated Press left an email message with Poppi seeking comment.