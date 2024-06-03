Taraji P. Henson will host the 2024 BET Awards. Here’s what to know about the show

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2024 BET Awards are fast approaching. Oscar-nominated actor Taraji P. Henson will host the BET Awards for a third time. Drake leads the nominations with seven, followed by Nicki Minaj, who boasts six. J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA and best new artist Grammy winner Victoria Monét tie with five nods; 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla and Usher have four each. A few months after wowing audiences while headlining the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, Usher will also receive coveted lifetime achievement BET award. The BET Awards will air live on June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

