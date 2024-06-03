The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that voting is not a fundamental right. What’s next for voters?

A split Kansas Supreme Court ruling last week found that voting is not a fundamental right listed in the state Constitution’s Bill of Rights. While four of the high court’s seven justices backed that finding, three others offered strongly-worded dissents saying it ignores long-standing precedent. The ruling comes after a raft of election law changes in 2021 over the Democratic governor’s veto amid false claims by some in the GOP that the 2020 presidential election wasn’t valid. An election officer in Kansas’ most-populous county says the state Supreme Court ruling could embolden state lawmakers to push for further restrictions on advance voting and mail-in ballots.

