Trump fans’ bus loaded with MAGA merchandise crashes in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — A man and woman who sold pro-Donald Trump merchandise out of a bus covered with pro-Trump flags and posters are homeless after the vehicle crashed into several street signs and utility poles in New York City. The crash happened around noon Sunday on Staten Island. Donna Eiden had been living in the bus with her husband, Rocky Granata, and their cat, Missy. She told the Staten Island Advance that she was sleeping inside the parked vehicle when when it began to roll along Hylan Boulevard, crashing into signs and poles in its path.

