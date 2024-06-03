Vatican cardinal urges Europeans to remember own migratory roots ahead of European elections

ROME (AP) — A top Vatican cardinal has urged European voters to remember their own migratory roots in showing sympathy to people forced to flee their homes. Cardinal Michael Czerny, Pope Francis’ point-man on migration, spoke Monday ahead of European Parliament elections this week where migration is a big issue. Czerny was speaking at the launch of the pope’s annual message for migrants, the theme of which this year recalls God’s presence in every Christian’s faith journey, and God’s accompaniment of people on the move. He said that a lot of talk about migration today is fueled by fear, ideology and propaganda about a “global crisis” that he says doesn’t exist, and urged Christians to show charity to migrants.

