A tranquilized black bear takes a dive from a tree, falls into a waiting tarp

CAMP HILL, Pa. (AP) — A young black bear that roamed into a suburban Pennsylvania neighborhood took a dive from a tree into a waiting tarp after being tranquilized. The bear showed up around lunchtime Tuesday near a school in Camp Hill, outside the capital of Harrisburg. Pennlive.com reports that officials used a ladder truck to get close to and tranquilize the bear. The sedated bruin fell about 20 feet into a large blue tarp held up by several wildlife officials, police and firefighters. The animal was tranquilized again and moved to a bear trap that had been placed on a trailer. Game wardens told the news outlet the bear would likely be moved to state-owned land.

