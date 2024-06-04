A volcano erupts on a central Philippine island, sending hundreds into evacuation centers

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A volcano has belched a plume of ash and steam into the night sky in the central Philippines in a powerful explosion that sent more than 700 people fleeing to evacuation camps. The explosion of Mount Kanlaon Monday night on Negros Island triggered sirens across Canlaon, a city of nearly 60,000 people south of the volcano. Canlaon Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas said hundreds fled to safety and more than 150 people were still in two evacuation centers. Others moved to relatives’ homes away from the volcano. No casualties were reported.

