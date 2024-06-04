Amanda Knox returns to Italian courtroom, looking to clear name ‘once and for all’ in slander case

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Amanda Knox is returning to an Italian courtroom for the first time in more than 12½ years to clear herself “once and for all” of a slander charge that stuck even after she was exonerated in the brutal 2007 murder of her British roommate in the idyllic hilltop town of Perugia. Knox said on social media this week: “I hope to clear my name once and for all of the false charges against me. Wish me luck.” The sixth trial in the legal odyssey is in a Florence courthouse, where she was reconvicted in absentia after an appellate court acquittal freed her to return to the United States, where she advocates for criminal justice reform.

By COLLEEN BARRY The Associated Press

