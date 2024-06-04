Animal control officers in Michigan struggle to capture elusive peacock

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Animal control officers in Michigan are struggling to capture an elusive peacock that has been on the loose for at least two days. Mlive.com reports that a student discovered the peacock on Monday as he was driving to Valley Lutheran High School in Saginaw County. The bird fled into the surrounding neighborhood. Animal control officers almost captured Tuesday morning, but it got away, leaving the officers with scratches and the county’s animal control center seeking donations for a $150 capture net. The center’s director, Rachel Horton, says the bird is surprisingly agile and fast. It’s unclear who owns it.

