Conservative University of Wisconsin regent resigns after initially refusing to step down

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative University of Wisconsin regent who originally refused to step down even though his term was over has resigned, clearing the way for his successor named by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to take his spot. Regent Bob Atwell notified university leaders Monday that he was resigning. Atwell was appointed in May 2017 by then-Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican. His term ended May 1 this year. Atwell initially told university leaders he wouldn’t step down potentially until the state Senate confirmed his successor. Evers named his successor last week, but the Senate isn’t scheduled to be in session again until next year.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.